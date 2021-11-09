Drake breaks silence after performing at Travis Scott’s Astroworld: ‘My heart is broken’

Drake is sharing his thoughts about the deadly tragedy that took place at Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival, sharing his condolences after eight people died and 300 were treated for injuries, following a crowd surge at the event.

The singer made a surprise onstage appearance at NRG park in Houston on Friday during the opening night of the festival, before panic started among the crowd of 50,000 people.

“I‘ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy,” Drake shared on social media, “I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself.”

He continued, “My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all.”

Following news about the incident, multiple lawsuits have been filed against Travis Scott, with even one of them mentioning Drake, stating that the artist “came on stage alongside Travis Scott and helped incite the crowd,” making “the crowd became chaotic and a stampede began leaving eight dead and dozens including Kristian Paredes severely injured.”

Travis Scott has since cancelled multiple concert dates and said he was “absolutely devastated by what took place,” with Kylie Jenner defending the singer as they “weren‘t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing.”