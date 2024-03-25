Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme enjoy a date on Broadway

Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme Muñiz enjoyed a fantastic weekend in New York City. The mother-daughter duo ventured to ‘The City That Never Sleeps’, indulging in the acclaimed production of Merrily We Roll Along, one of Broadway’s recent smash-hit musicals. They spent a wonderful Sunday afternoon at the Hudson Theater watching the performance, which features a stellar cast led by Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez.

©GrosbyGroup



Jennifer Lopez seen with Emme

‘The Bronx Diva’ shared with her followers a glimpse of her mother-daughter weekend. During their theater outing, JLo and Emme were joined by Lynda Lopez, the singer’s sister, producer Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, a close friend of JLo, and vocal coach Stevie Mackey. JLo posted some photos of the evening on her Instagram stories and feed, revealing that Emme has become part of the group, another of her partners in her adventures.

©@jlo



JLo and her crew at the Broadway show

One of the photos that gained the most attention was the one that shows the singer of hits like “This is Me... Now” warmly embracing her 16-year-old daughter. Despite Emme being in the midst of adolescence, they and JLo share a strong bond, and their mutual passion for theater productions and musicals appears to have strengthened their connection even more. Emme’s twin, Max, did not appear to have joined them for this theater outing, as he was missing from his mother’s reel of images.

©@jlo



Jennifer Lopez and Emme in New York

In another snapshot shared by JLo in her reel, titled “A Merry Sunday,” the singer posted a photo of Emme embracing Jonathan Groff, one of the leading actors in the play she attended with her mom. Emme’s signature comfy style is evident in the image, as they wore a short-sleeved black shirt with white buttons and large glasses.

©@jlo



Jonathan Groff and Emme Muñiz

In a previous interview, JLo told Stellar that, like any parent, she was navigating through her children’s adolescence. “‘It’s the most heartbreaking time,” confessed JLo about the stage of her ’coconuts‘, as she affectionately calls the twins. “I thought my heart had been broken before; no, this is the worst.” Despite the complexity of this stage, the singer reassured that the kids just needed time to find themselves. “They just need to find their own way,” said the actress. “They love you, you’re their mom, you’ve taken care of them, and now they need to establish their own identity,” she added.