Shakira and Gerard Piqué travel to Valencia to support their son’s baseball game

We love to see it! Shakira and Gerard Piqué might be living separate lives and going through a rocky legal battle but the former couple would be in the same room for their two boys, Milan and Sasha. Recently, the singer and the soccer player were capture sitting and cheering from the sidelines in Milan’s baseball game in Valencia, Spain.
The match was held at the Jardin del Turia Baseball Field and was packed with parents and other family members of the little athletes. Shakira, Gerard, and Sasha weren’t sitting together in the stands, but their firstborn approached his dad to say hi and hug him.
Alongside Shakira was her brother Tonino. Like in previous games, the “Waka Waka” singer and FC Barcelona didn’t share a word and made zero eye contact. Shakira kept a positive attitude and captured happy, smiling, and celebrating Milan’s team’s biggest plays.
Days ago, the Colombian star went viral on social media after showing her competitive side during Milan’s previous baseball match. Pretty in pink, the global sensation cheered her nine-year-old athlete from the stands.
The video shared by Twitter user @FranklinBL captured the moment and all the excitement of Shakira seeing her son running in the field.
Bella y inigualable #Shakira hoy disfrutando de su hijo milan ❤ pic.twitter.com/rzF2LgEAqZ— Franklin B (@FranklinBL) October 7, 2022
Shakira has had a difficult year. Aside from splitting from her partner of a decade-plus, her father is experiencing health challenges and she’s also under investigation by the Spanish government, and is facing eight years in prison.
Shakira recently appeared on the cover of Elle Magazine, and shared some details about her private life and an update on her music. “I feel like in this moment of my life, which is probably one of the most difficult, darkest hours of my life, music has brought light,” she said.
The star said she gave it all for her family. “As a soccer player, he wanted to play football and to win titles and I had to support him. I mean, one of the two of us had to make a sacrifice, right?” she said. “And I did it. I put my career in second gear and I came to Spain, to support him so he could play football and win titles. And it was a sacrifice of love,” she said.
“Thanks to that, my kids were able to have a present mom, and I have this amazing bond with them that is unbreakable and that sustains us. You know, that is it. That’s all I can say.”