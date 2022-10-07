Shakira isn’t holding back when supporting her sons during their extracurricular activities. The singer and mom of two left her competitive side out during Milan’s recent baseball match. Pretty in pink, the Colombian star cheered her nine-year-old athlete from the sidelines.

©FranklinBL



Shakira leaves her competitive side out during her sons’ recent baseball match

The video shared by Twitter user @FranklinBL captured the moment and all the excitement of Shakira seeing her firstborn running in the field. The Venezuelan native also shared a snap alongside the “Te Felicito” singer.

@Shakira 😍 hoy disfrutando del juego de milan 😍🤩 #Shakira hermosa siempre pendiente de sus hijos #Shakirapic.twitter.com/zp3prFqkQ7 — Franklin B (@FranklinBL) October 7, 2022

Watch the video below

Bella y inigualable #Shakira hoy disfrutando de su hijo milan ❤ pic.twitter.com/rzF2LgEAqZ — Franklin B (@FranklinBL) October 7, 2022

Last month, Shakira and Gerard Piqué were spotted together watching Milan playing baseball. The estranged couple kept their distance and sat on opposite sides with their guests. Shakira cheered alongside some of her friends and her mother while sitting in the stands, while Gerard was on the other side with his mother.

Shakira has had a difficult year. Aside from splitting from her partner of a decade-plus, her father is experiencing health challenges and she’s also under investigation by the Spanish government, and is facing eight years in prison.

Shakira recently appeared on the cover of Elle Magazine, and shared some details about her private life and an update on her music. “I feel like in this moment of my life, which is probably one of the most difficult, darkest hours of my life, music has brought light,” she said.

The star said she gave it all for her family. “As a soccer player, he wanted to play football and to win titles and I had to support him. I mean, one of the two of us had to make a sacrifice, right?” she said. “And I did it. I put my career in second gear and I came to Spain, to support him so he could play football and win titles. And it was a sacrifice of love,” she said.

“Thanks to that, my kids were able to have a present mom, and I have this amazing bond with them that is unbreakable and that sustains us. You know, that is it. That’s all I can say.”