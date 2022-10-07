Shakira might be using all the negativity in her favor to create new music. The Colombian singer recently took to social media to share a cryptic social media post. The publication shows a video with sounds coming from a typewriter with the words, “No fue culpa tuya…” which translates to, “It wasn’t your fault…”
Immediately after, fans began questioning whether it had to do with new music or with her split from her longtime partner Gerard Piqué.“I feel something incredible is coming,” a fan wrote with another adding, “Stop apologizing if it was his fault.”
Shakira has had a challenging year. Aside from splitting from her partner of a decade-plus, her father is experiencing health challenges, and she’s also under investigation by the Spanish government and is facing eight years in prison.
Shakira recently appeared on the cover of Elle Magazine and shared some details about her private life and an update on her music. “I feel like in this moment of my life, which is probably one of the most difficult, darkest hours of my life, music has brought light,” she said.
The star said she gave it all for her family. “As a soccer player, he wanted to play football and to win titles and I had to support him. I mean, one of the two of us had to make a sacrifice, right?” she said. “And I did it. I put my career in second gear and I came to Spain, to support him so he could play football and win titles. And it was a sacrifice of love,” she said.
“Thanks to that, my kids were able to have a present mom, and I have this amazing bond with them that is unbreakable and that sustains us. You know, that is it. That’s all I can say.”
Shakira also talked about the song “Te Felicito,” which many consider a response to her breakup. When asked about the lyrics and whether they reference her relationship with her ex, she said, “Either consciously or subconsciously, everything I feel, everything I go through is reflected in the lyrics I write, in the videos I make. When the glove fits, it fits. Like I said before, my music is that channel.”