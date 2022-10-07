Shakira might be using all the negativity in her favor to create new music. The Colombian singer recently took to social media to share a cryptic social media post. The publication shows a video with sounds coming from a typewriter with the words, “No fue culpa tuya…” which translates to, “It wasn’t your fault…”

Immediately after, fans began questioning whether it had to do with new music or with her split from her longtime partner Gerard Piqué.“I feel something incredible is coming,” a fan wrote with another adding, “Stop apologizing if it was his fault.”

Shakira has had a challenging year. Aside from splitting from her partner of a decade-plus, her father is experiencing health challenges, and she’s also under investigation by the Spanish government and is facing eight years in prison.

Shakira recently appeared on the cover of Elle Magazine and shared some details about her private life and an update on her music. “I feel like in this moment of my life, which is probably one of the most difficult, darkest hours of my life, music has brought light,” she said.