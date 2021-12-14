Zendaya stuns in stylish spider webs at ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ premiere

We’re all excited to see Spider-Man: No Way Home this week, but we’re equally stoked to see the looks Zendaya pulls out for the film’s various premieres around the world.

Just as expected, the actress absolutely stunned on the red carpet for the movie’s Los Angeles premiere on Monday, December 13, wearing a plunging Valentino Haute Couture gown embroidered with a spider web design. With beautiful braids cascading down her back, she finished the look with a matching spider-shaped mask also designed by the Italian fashion house.

When it comes to accessories, Zendaya really let her dress shine, adding just a little bit of sparkle with pear-shaped diamond drop earrings and rings by Bulgari, plus black crystal Christian Louboutin pumps. As for glam, our MJ had her signature fluffy brows, a pink lip gloss, and a unique graphic eyeliner look.

On the red carpet, the star stoppedsnap a few photos with costar and boyfriend Tom Holland, who is also styled by Z’s longtime partner-in-crime Law Roach. The Spider-Man star went for a classic look in a custom Prada silk gabardine suit with a white poplin shirt and black re-nylon tie.

This is just the latest show-stopping look from Zendaya on the Far From Home press tour, in which she has channeled multiple character’s from the franchise, turning their costumes into high-fashion ensembles.

Last month, the star made a reference to a famous Spider-Man villain while wearing an open-back design at the Ballon d‘Or photo call in Paris.

The black Roberto Cavalli floor-length dress featured a classic boat neckline and elbow-length sleeves, while the back showcased an intricate, golden piece of art that engulfed the actress’ spine.