Pete Davidson sits courtside at the Knicks game with Chris Rock and Jon Stewart

Pete Davidson is continuing his life as a New York socialite, even without Kim Kardashian by his side.

The 28-year-old was spotted with a big smile on his face as he posed courtside as his hometown team the New York Knicks welcomed the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, December 14. It makes sense that he was in great spirits as he sat with two comedy legends, Chris Rock and Jon Stewart, at the iconic Madison Square Garden.

The three comedians were lucky enough to witness history as Warriors star Stephen Curry broke the career three-point record with 2,974, eclipsing long-range legend Ray Allen, who was also in attendance.

Shortly after the guard earned his place in history, the Saturday Night Live star could be seen jumping to his feet and cheering, even though Curry plays for the other team. Ultimately, the Knicks lost to the Warriors 105 - 96, but it was still a fun night for everyone in the building.

For the occassion, the funny man was dressed comfortably in a bright pink graphic print hoodie, a baggy pair of blue jeans, and some sneakers.

This outing comes just a few days after reports that Pete’s rumored love interest Kim Kardashian wants to be completely done with her marriage to Kanye West.

According to new court documents obtained by TMZ, the SKIMS founder admitted their union is completely unsalvageable despite his displays for forgiveness while trying to win her back.

“No counseling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time,” the court documents state. “Irreconcilable differences have existed and continue to exist between [Kanye] and me, which have caused our marriage to irretrievably break down.”

Kardashian recently filed to be legally single and have her maiden name restored in documents registered on Friday. Now, she is awaiting a judge to sign off on the paperwork to designate her a single woman.

Amid their ongoing divorce, Davidson and the Keeping Up With Their Kardashians star recently confirmed their romance, which came following being spotted on a handful of outings on the East and West coasts.

While they haven’t been spotted together in the last couple weeks, fans are hoping for a more serious relationship confirmation sometime soon.