Jennifer Lopez shares details of her kids’ Emme and Max birthday party: ‘It was a big deal’

Jennifer Lopez had the best time with her twins Emme and Max during their latest birthday celebration. The 16-year-old kids of JLo and Marc Anthony, spent some quality time with their mom in Japan, as it was their wish to do some fun activities and enjoy the culture, apart from visiting anime stores and taking photos of the landmarks.

During her latest interview with Kelly and Mark, Jennifer shared details about the trip and admitted that it was a big deal for them. “They wanted to go to Japan,” she said, adding that “it was a big birthday for them,” and that it was her son Max, who had the idea of the birthday trip.

“It’s challenging. I love my kids and they are so brilliant and lovely and beautiful,” she said, admitting that their relationship has evolved. “We had a rough couple of [years],” JLo added. “I’m hoping it doesn’t slip back,” she said, revealing that she is enjoying her time with them now that they are getting into their teenage years.

She also said she was surprised about them wanting to go to Japan, however, she had a great time. “I, actually, when I was younger I toured in Japan so I got to live there and I love it over there,” she explained. “There are great museums and things to do for the kids, especially for their age,” JLo declared, adding that they had “so much fun.”

Jennifer shared photos and videos of their trip, including their birthday dinner. One of the clips shows JLo wearing a kimono and posing for some photos with Emme and Max. Another clip shows the family at a museum exhibition, and they even take a moment to go shopping, with Emme posing next to one of the characters from the popular series ‘One Piece,’ and Max posing next to a Dragonite mural.