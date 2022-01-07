If you thought that you would have a hard time keeping up with the Kardashians after canceling their successful reality show, you are most likely breathing easy. Every day, a new layer of drama, heartbreaks, reconciliations, and new loves is added to the highly publicized family. This time, the one stealing all the headlines is Kim Kardashian’s estranged husband, Kanye “Ye” West.

After being spotted on a handful of occasions hanging out with Uncut Gems’ star, Julia Fox, Ye made it official with the Italian American actress. To make sure everyone —including Kardashian —knows that they are a “legit” couple, Fox wrote and published an essay on Interview Magazine, detailing how they went from meeting in 2021 on New Year’s Eve to flying to New York City and going to a Broadway’s show, to have “an entire hotel suite full of clothes” for her on a second date.

©Interview Magazine



Kanye West and Julia Fox confirm their relationship with steamy photos

According to Fox, she is unaware of what the future holds, but she is enjoying the moment — and to be honest, who wouldn’t? “I don’t know where things are headed, but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride,” she wrote in her dear diary-type publication.

But the real question here is: Did Kanye West really move on from Kim Kardashian?

A source close to the rapper revealed to E! News that the “Donda” interpreter believes that Kim is his “soulmate” and would like to reconcile. “Kanye has not given up on Kim,” the insider said. “She’s the only one in his heart, and he believes they are soulmates and will end up back together.”

So is West pulling a Scott Disick move? As reported by the publication, the source said that “the other women that he is spending time with are a distraction. He likes the attention that he‘s getting from them, but that’s all it is.”