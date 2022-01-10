Kim Kardashian models the same outfit she wore during her first romantic vacation with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian models the sexy black outfit she wore during her first romantic vacation with Pete Davidson in the Bahamas. Kim and Pete didn’t welcome 2022 together, however, they did spend some quality time together.

The SKIMS founder posted five pictures of the provocative outfit which consist of a bodysuit with revealing cleavage and a pair baggy ripped jeans. A follower asked her: “did pete take these photos?”.

Kim was spotted wearing the same outfit while boarding a boat with Pete last week. This is believed to be their first official vacation together.

The couple started dating after Kim hosted Saturday Night Live, and apparently Pete has since started getting close to her family. An insider told People, the 28-year-old SLN star is what Kim needed after her split from Kanye ‘Ye’ West. “He’s exactly what Kim needed after her divorce — someone to make her laugh and just have a fun time with,” the source tells the publication. “The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her, and Pete has been the best antidote.”