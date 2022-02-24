Khloé Kardashian shares her desire for peace of mind following Tristan Thompson’s paternity drama

Khloé Kardashian is ready for some peace and happiness. Tuesday was a very special palindrome date, 2/22/22 that had people all over the world manifesting their inner desires. The day was also the late Kardashian patriarch Robert Kardashian’s birthday. Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé all shared photos for their dad’s birthday but Khloé also gave insight into what she is manifesting. The Good American founder reposted a meme on her story with the words “22.2.22 Manifesting happiness and peace of mind.”

©Khloe Kardashian





Khloé continued to honor the date and shared another post in her story about “unexpected miracles.” “This is the last palindrome we will experience in our lives. May this day bring joy and unexpected miracles to everyone. May God bring you blessings in twos,” it read. However, this post is not true because the next palindrome date, written as 03/02/2030, is in 8 years. The word palindrome just means that they are read the same in reverse. The following palindrome date is 13/02/2031.

Since Tristan’s paternity scandal came to light there have been reports about the emotional state Khloé is in. After the serial cheater publicly apologized for the “heartache and humiliation” he caused, a source told PEOPLE, she was “really struggling.” “[Khloé] wanted the fairytale life with him and, she’s so upset,” they explained.

The insider added that Khloé was leaning on her mother Kris Jenner, for support. “People around her have never seen her so down and are so thankful she has her mother there who has barely left her side,” they explained.

Khloé loves a good revenge body but, there is another way that people like to get over breakups- dating. While there was an epic going around that she was dating reality star Harry Jowsey, she shut them down in all caps.

Plus, sources have made it clear she is not rushing into dating. “Khloe isn’t rushing to get back into the dating world at this time,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight in January. “Khloe has been spending time with her sisters and family, working out, eating healthy, and focusing on her mind, body, and soul. She’s getting back on her A-game.”