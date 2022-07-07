Drake and Jeff Bezos reminisce about their humble beginnings

Drake and Jeff Bezos might have an age difference of over 20 years, but still, both have things in common. The 35-year-old Canadian rapper and the 58-year-old American entrepreneur and Amazon founder reminisce about their humble beginnings.
After Drake posted throwback pictures on Instagram of a younger version of himself and one of Bezos at his old Amazon office, the pair began referencing songs.
As reported by Complex, Drake’s throwback picture features him in front of an old apartment in Toronto, Canada, where he and his friend Noah “40” Shebib recorded songs for his mixtape So Far Gone. “Gotta start somewhere,” Drake captioned the photos.
Bezos then joined the conversation by quoting another of Drake’s hit songs. “Started from the bottom, now we’re here,” he wrote. Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez also praised the pair by writing “GOAT,” which means “Greatest of all times.”
Drake’s post comes after releasing his album Honestly, Nevermind. The rapper also joined The Backstreet Boys on stage to perform “I Want it That Way.”
“At 13 years old, I had a bar mitzvah, and at my bar mitzvah, for the first time in my life, this girl I was in love with came up to me while one of the greatest songs in the world was playing, and she asked me if I would dance with her,” Drake said. “It was the first time I ever felt acknowledged, and it was the first time I ever felt like, you know, I had a shot at being cool,” he continued. “If she can see me now, you know what I’m talking about?”