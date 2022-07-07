Drake and Jeff Bezos reminisce about their humble beginnings

Drake and Jeff Bezos might have an age difference of over 20 years, but still, both have things in common. The 35-year-old Canadian rapper and the 58-year-old American entrepreneur and Amazon founder reminisce about their humble beginnings.

After Drake posted throwback pictures on Instagram of a younger version of himself and one of Bezos at his old Amazon office, the pair began referencing songs.

As reported by Complex, Drake’s throwback picture features him in front of an old apartment in Toronto, Canada, where he and his friend Noah “40” Shebib recorded songs for his mixtape So Far Gone. “Gotta start somewhere,” Drake captioned the photos.

Bezos then joined the conversation by quoting another of Drake’s hit songs. “Started from the bottom, now we’re here,” he wrote. Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez also praised the pair by writing “GOAT,” which means “Greatest of all times.”

Drake’s post comes after releasing his album Honestly, Nevermind. The rapper also joined The Backstreet Boys on stage to perform “I Want it That Way.”