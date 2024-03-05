Pau Gasol praises Nadal and Alcaraz Netflix match

Pau Gasol was just another fan at “The Netflix Slam.” The famous Spanish basketball player was in the stands as he watched Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz play against each other in an exhibition match. He shared his excitement and praise over social media in a recent post.

Gasol shared various photos on Instagram. One showed him and his wife Catherine McDonnell at the Las Vegas stadium, getting ready to watch the match. The other two images showed him alongside Nadal and Alcaraz; one showed Gasol and Nadal playing golf, while the other showed Gasol and Alcaraz the day of the match, posing together in the stadium’s locker room.

“Unforgettable experience watching #TheMatch in Las Vegas!” Gasol captioned the post. “@rafaelnadal and @carlitosalcarazz put up a great show for all the fans all over the world watching. Loved every second!! Thank you @netflix for having us!”

©GettyImages



Carlos Alcaraz at The Netflix Slam

More about “The Netflix Slam”

“The Netflix Slam” aired last Sunday on the streamer. The match between Alcaraz and Nadal was highly contested and entertaining, resulting in an Alcaraz win. Despite the result, Nadal called himself a fan of Alcaraz and said that, as a Spanish man, he was very happy for Alcaraz’s future.

“It’s a good thing that as a player I will not face him many times,” said Nadal. “As a fan, I will enjoy watching him for many years hopefully. In Spain, we should be very, very happy about having someone like Carlos coming. He’s an amazing player. He’s only 20-years-old and he’s already won two Grand Slams and a couple of important tournaments.”