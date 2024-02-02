Pau Gagol’s fantastic relationship with Kobe Bryant’s daughters and Vanessa Bryant

Pau Gasol and Kobe Bryant had a great friendship that extended beyond the basketball court. Not only were they teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers for six seasons, but they also shared a deep bond as friends and brothers.

After Kobe’s tragic passing on January 26, 2020, Gasol has continued to honor and cherish their friendship by being a supportive presence for Kobe’s family. In particular, Pau has formed a special bond with Kobe’s daughters, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri, as well as his wife, Vanessa Bryant.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, left, and Vanessa Bryant present Pau Gasol with the 2023 Kobe and Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Awarda at the 2023 NBA All Star Game between Team Giannis and Team LeBron at Vivint Arena on February 19, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Gasol’s relationship with the Bryant family dates back to his time with the Lakers, where he often spent time with Kobe’s family and was present for many of their milestones. Pau was even named the godfather of Kobe and Vanessa’s eldest daughter, Natalia.

Since Kobe’s death, Pau has continued to be a supportive figure for the Bryant family. He has remained in close contact with Vanessa and her daughters, often visiting and spending time with them. He has even been known to bring them food and send them gifts, showing his love and support in small but meaningful ways.

As a father himself, Pau understands the importance of family and has made it his mission to be there for the Bryant family in any way possible. He has been a shoulder to lean on during difficult times and a source of strength and comfort for the girls.

Pau Gasol’s recent gift

In January, Vanessa received a stunning bouquet of white roses from her husband’s former teammate. The retired athlete’s gesture of sending the flowers to Vanessa has strengthened their friendship even more.

It is unknown if there was a particular reason for the gift, as it wasn’t Vanessa’s birthday or any special occasion. Nonetheless, the philanthropist shared her gratitude on social media and thanked Gasol for the kind present.