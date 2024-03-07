Coco Gauff stuns in custom Prada at Time’s Women of the Year Awards

Coco Gauff was one of the honorees at this year’s TIME’s Women of the Year Awards. The event celebrates female pioneers in different areas, including entertainment, media, sports, and more. This year’s event had a stunning lineup, including Greta Gerwig, Taraji P. Henson, and Gauff herself.

Gauff was accompanied by her dad, Corey Gauff, and looked stunning in a custom Prada dress.

©GettyImages



Gauff at the TIME Women of the Year gala

Gauff’s dress was a black custom-made Prada gown embelished with a silver bustier. The end result was an elegent and cool outfit, accesorized with various silver details, including her manicure and her jewelry. Her hair was held up in a high ponytail and she smiled brightly on the red carpet.

Gauff enjoyed her evening, taking photos with fans, and with stars like Will.I.Am, Andra Day, and more. She also took some photos with her dad, who wore a black tux.

©GettyImages



Gauff and her dad

Gauff’s moving speech

Gauff gave a moving speech where she spoke about some of the people in her family that had shaped her life and relationship with tennis. “When I started playing tennis at the age of six, [my dad] told me you can change the world with your racket,” she said. “And I believed him. And I believed him because [my grandmother] showed me that a little girl with big dreams can go on to do great things. [She] has encouraged me to use my platform for positive change and to never underestimate the impact of my voice.”

Gauff also discussed the importance of women like Serena and Venus Williams for paving the way and allowing her to be the athlete that she is today. “Tennis has provided me with an opportunity to pass that belief onto young girls who see themselves in me each and every day,” she said. “I turn 20 in just about a week. I'm still a teenager. I'm still learning to use my voice, and I'm still being inspired by all the great women around me. Our impact is strongest when we work together.”