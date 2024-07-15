Coco Gauff shares stunning photos of her time in Europe

Coco Gauff has had a busy summer. The second-best female tennis player in the world has been playing in Wimbledon and while she concluded her run early, she's staying in high spirits.

In a new Instagram post, Gauff shared a look at what she's been up to while in Europe. In a photo album, Gauff shared images of some of her favorite destinations, including the Coliseum in Rome, some of the meals she's enjoyed, trips to the Louvre in Paris, and some time spent with friends and loved ones.

"3 months in Europe," she captioned the post.

Ahead of her Wimbledon tournament, Gauff dyed her hair blonde and styled her hair in braids, resulting in many arguing that the look was inspired by a hairstyle that Serena Williams previously wore. In an interview with People, Gauff revealed that her inspiration came from a different source. “Honestly, the inspiration pic was from Willow Smith,” she said.

© Robert Prange Coco Gauff in Wimbledon

Gauff's time in Wimbledon

Last week, Gauff was eliminated from Wimbledon. She lost against Emma Navarro in the fourth round of the tournament, the farthest she's ever gotten. Gauff was spotted several times trying to communicate with her coach, Brad Gilbert, but they weren't able to come up with a new game plan.

“We had a game plan going in, and I felt that it wasn’t working. I don’t always ask for advice from the box, but today was one of those rare moments where I felt I didn’t have solutions,” said Gauff, according to AP News. “I don’t want to say I didn’t have any, because I think I’m capable of coming up with some. Today, mentally, there was a lot going on. I felt like I wanted more direction.”

Barbora Krejcikova, from the Czech Republic, was the winner of the tournament, defeating Jasmine Paolini in the final. It marks her second Grand Slam title.