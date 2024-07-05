Willow Smith is a vision in white in playful new photos

Willow Smith is feeling herself. The 23 year old singer, who recently dropped a new album, has shared a new post featuring various images of herself dressed in white. In it, she showed off various poses for the camera, including a playful one where she shows off her underwear.

© @willowsmith Willow Smith's new photos

Willow shared her photos in the form of an Instagram post, made up of various images. The first couple of images show Smith looking stunning in a white dress. She stands against a grey background and wears her hair braided and held up by some fun buns. She wears light makeup, wearing a dark lip gloss that adds an edge to the look when contrasted to the white dress.

© @willowsmith Willow Smith's Instagram post

One of the last photos shows her showing her black underwear, with her back turned away to the camera and her face turned towards it, sending the lens a playful look. The last photo of the post shows a heart in the sky, likely made by someone driving an airplane.

Willow Smith's day with her family

© @willsmith Will Smith and his family

The photos appear to have been taken on a day when Willow was spending time with her family. Her dad, Will Smith, shared a photo on his Instagram showing him and Willow alongside some family members. The image shows them smiling brightly at the camera, with Willow appearing to wear the same white dress she wore in the photos she shared. In the case of Will, he's seen wearing a black t-shirt and holding on to his family members, who are called Ellen and Harry Smith, and Marie Pettway.

"Family days," Will captioned the post, adding a heart emoji to the caption. The images were shared recently, and were likely taken on a family gathering on the 4th of July. Harry Smith shared the same post, adding the hashtags holiday and barbecue.