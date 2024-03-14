Coco Gauff celebrates her birthday by the beach in white bikini: ‘I’ve been beyond blessed in this life’

Coco Gauff is starting a new chapter of her life with a special message. The 20-year-old tennis star is celebrating her birthday by spending a relaxing time on the beach and looking back at her accomplishments during her recent years, after positioning herself as a fan-favorite athlete.

Coco took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a white bikini, jumping into the ocean and enjoying the sunset. “I’ve been beyond blessed in this life and i am so thankful to have made it this far,” Coco wrote, sharing how grateful she is. “Thank you everyone for all of the bday wishes,” she added.

“20! just a pisces in her natural habitat,” the tennis star wrote, with many of her fans and followers wishing her a happy birthday. Coco is known for celebrating her accomplishments and important dates with her family, recently spending some quality time with her mom in the desert, during Valentine’s Day.

©GettyImages



TIME Women of the Year 2024 Gala

And while the US Champion continues to share a glimpse of her life on social media, she says she prefers to keep some things to herself, including her love life. During an interview with People on the TIME 2020 Women of the Year Gala, Coco explained why she prefers to stay away from the spotlight.

“I think I felt like I just, some parts of myself I love to share and then some parts I think I just keep to myself,” she declared. “And I think that’s just the beauty of it all, that people still know me and know parts of me, but not everything. So I do feel like my life is a little bit in my hands too.”