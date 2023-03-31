Kamilla Cardoso: The college basketball player’s height and more

Kamilla Cardoso is a fierce Latina succeding in college basketball. The Brazilian is a talented center and the women’s Final Four starts tonight in Dallas Texas, at 7 pm ET, with Virginia Tech vs. LSU followed by Iowa vs. South Carolina. Standing tall at 6’7, the award-winning basketball star is ranked high. Find out more about the athlete, who was named a Latina Powerhouse in 2022, below



According to her college’s website, Cardoso was born in Montes Claros, Brazil. She moved to the US when she was 15 and played four seasons in high school at Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Tennessee. She went on to play collegiately at Syracuse her freshman year before transferring to South Carolina.

Videos of her towering over players have gone viral. According to the NCSA college recruiting site, in women’s college basketball, centers average 6’0. Meanwhile, point guards average 5’6, shooting guards average 5’8, small forwards average 5’9, power forwards average 5’10 and centers average 6’0.



Kamilla Cardoso was not having it 😂 pic.twitter.com/ywTvIdyfN5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 28, 2023

The junior in college will graduate in 2024. Education is important for her too, as she has succeeded athletically and academically. In 2022 she even made the Honor Roll.

She’s also played internationally for Brazil. In 2022 she won the FIBA South America Championships, a gold medal, and tournament MVP.



Did someone say FIBA South America Champ AND Tournament MVP? Congrats @Kamillascsilva ❤️❤️❤️



📷 @FIBApic.twitter.com/pTmRryOs4K — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) August 7, 2022



The baller shares her accomplishments on Instagram where she has 32.4 thousand followers. Ahead of the final four, she shared photos holding her NCAA trophy with the caption, “Final four here we come.”