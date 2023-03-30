Celebrities celebrate Major League Baseball opening day

It’s the opening day of Major League Baseball, and for the next six months, fans around the world will root for their favorite team. The regular season is exptected to end October 1st, with each of the 30 teams in the American League and National League playing 162 games each, a total of 2430 games.



Per NY Times, for the first time since 1968, every MLB team started its season on the same day, with more than 12 hours of live baseball expected today. Some of the notable matchups are the Giants at the Yankees, White Sox at Astros, the Rockies at Padres, and D’Backs at the Dodgers.

Celebrities have started to celebrate opening day, including Megan Thee Stallion, who threw the first pitch at the Astros game.

