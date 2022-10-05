NCAA BASKETBALL: MAR 27 Div I Women's Championship - Elite Eight - South Carolina v Creighton
Kamilla Cardoso

The Basketball star had one of her best games of the season in the second round of the NCAA Tournament

By HOLA! USA -New York

Kamilla Cardoso is definitely one of the rising stars in Basketball. The 22-year-old athlete was named the most valuable player in the Campeonato Sudamericano femenino, as Brazil became the winner in the final against Argentina.

During her freshman year at Syracuse, the talented Latina who moved to the U.S. at the age of 15, became the first in program history to earn ACC Freshman of the Year honors, adding league co-Defensive Player of the Year and All-ACC First Team honors to her achievements.

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National Championship©GettyImages

After being ranked the No. 1 center and No. 5 overall player in the Class of 2020, Cardoso earned McDonald’s All-America stats after averaging 24.1 points, 15.8 rebounds and 9.2 blocks as a senior, and went on to play four seasons at Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The Basketball star had one of her best games of the season in the second round of the NCAA Tournament against Miami when she chipped in 11 points, eight rebounds, and four blocks.

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Sweet 16 - Greensboro©GettyImages

She went on to transfer to South Carolina after one season at Syracuse, where she was first-team All-ACC and the ACC Freshman and Defensive Player of the Year. She averaged 13.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks that season.

Cardoso was also on the 2021 Brazilian AmeriCup team that took home a bronze medal.

