Mick Jagger says Harry Styles has ‘superficial resemblance’ to his younger self

Mick Jagger has finally addressed the online comparisons that comment on the similarities between the legendary musician and Harry Styles, in reference to his presence on stage and some of his outfits.

During a recent interview the 78-year-old musician admitted that there are a few similarities but he thinks it’s all very “superficial.”

“He doesn’t have a voice like mine or move on stage like me; he just has a superficial resemblance to my younger self, which is fine — he can’t help that,” Jagger said about the 28-year-old singer.

The rock star also revealed during his interview that they currently have “an easy relationship” and talked about their sense of style, ”I mean, I used to wear a lot more eye makeup than him,“ Mick said. ”Come on, I was much more androgynous.”

Harry recently opened up about his decision to go solo after being a member of the successful band One Direction, revealing that it was Billie Eilish who helped him take the next step in his music career.

“I definitely had a really big moment, I think, when Billie Eilish kind of first blew up. I think being in the band, I’d always felt like … it was fun and exciting because we were young. And I had a moment, seeing her do this at such a young age, where I felt like, ‘I’m not that young anymore,’” he admitted.