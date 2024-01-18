Brad Pitt had an ‘awkward’ encounter with Angelina Jolie’s dad and brother in Los Angeles

It seems Brad Pitt was not expecting to see Angelina Jolie’s family during his recent outing in Beverly Hills. The Hollywood star had an “awkward” encounter with his ex-wife’s father and brother while spending some quality time with his new girlfriend Ines de Ramon.

The actor attended an exhibition by his ‘Moneyball’ director Bennett Miller at the opening of the Gagosian Gallery in Los Angeles. However, he was not aware that Angelina’s father Jon Voight, and her brother, James Haven, would be attending the event as well.

Other attendees quickly noticed, with a source revealed to the US Sun that things got “awkward” for a moment. “I’m told James was amicable and acknowledged Brad, but I didn’t see them talking,” the insider said. “Plenty of people noticed how awkward it was that Brad was in the same room as [Angelina’s] family, and it’s not a big space.”

©GrosbyGroup



Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon

The source continued, “They were mostly stood apart for the duration of the event, speaking with friends.” One of the guests at the event was Britney Spears‘ ex-husband Sam Asghari, who took a photo with the actor and shared it on social media.

The source detailed the moment they took the photo, explaining that Asghari “went up and asked for a selfie with Brad, mentioning how much the singer loved him.” Britney’s ex then “switched sides and went over and was seen chatting to James and Jon for a while,” the insider added.

The actor has been spotted out and about in recent weeks, going on romantic dates with his girlfriend. “This is Brad’s first proper relationship since the divorce. He introduces [de Ramon] as his girlfriend,” an insider told People in November 2023.