Suri Cruise spotted looking sporty and comfortable in New York walk

Suri Cruise is enjoying her walks. The 18 year old daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise was spotted enjoying an afternoon walk in New York city over the past week, wearing some comfortable clothes and carrying a backpack.

©GrosbyGroup



Suri Cruise in New York

Photos show Suri taking advantage of the warmer weather and the opening weeks of spring, wearing a pink t-shirt and some grey sweatpants. She carried a jacket in her arms to protect herself from the rapidly shifting weather, and had on some large black headphones. She wore a backpack and was photographed walking with purpose through the streets of New York.

Her hair looked long and wavy, making Suri look grown up and very much like her mother.

©GrosbyGroup



Suri Cruise in New York

Suri’s stage name

Earlier this month, it was reported that Suri was using a stage name in one of her theater productions. Suri played the role of Philoclea in a musical production of “Head Over Heels,” with reports claiming that her mother Katie and her grandparents Martin and Kathleen had been spotted in attendance. It was also reported that Suri listed her name as Suri Noelle.

The stage name has a special significance for Suri, with Noelle also being her mother’s middle name. While it’s unknown if Suri is using that name in different scenarios in her life, it clearly shows that she respects her mother and wanted to tribute her through her stage work.