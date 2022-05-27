Michelle Williams shows off her baby bump for the first time since announcing third pregnancy

Michelle Williams is showing off her baby bump for the first time since announcing she’s pregnant with her third child.

The Blue Valentine actress was spotted on the red carpet this week as she attended the Showing Up premiere at the 75th Cannes Film Festival on Friday, May 27. This comes only two weeks after the star revealed she was pregnant, and from the looks of her growing bump, it may not be long before she welcomes her little one.

The 41-year-old arrived at the red carpet in a black-and-white floral print dress that draped perfectly over her pregnant figure. Williams was sporting her signature short, blonde hair and accessorized with a silver necklace. She paired the ethereal look with some simple shoes that peeked out from under the dress only slightly.

This outing is the first time Michelle has attended a public event since she announced her third pregnancy, her second with her husband, Thomas Kail.

“It’s totally joyous,” the actress told Variety as she revealed that the baby is expected in the fall. Michelle and Thomas welcomed their first son together, Hart, in June 2020. Michelle is also the mother of Matilda Ledger, the 16-year-old daughter of the late Heath Ledger.

“As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you,” Michelle continued to Variety. “It’s exciting to discover that something you want, again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family.”

Williiams also commented on what it was like giving birth and raising a child during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, admitting that her son Hart allowed the actress to focus on something other than the constant bad news all over the media.