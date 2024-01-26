New Music Friday: Peso Pluma, Christian Nodal, Megan Thee Stallion, Paloma Mami, Chicano Batman, and more

Happy Friday! 2024 is flying by fast, and there have been some amazing musical releases. This week, some of your favorite artists and up-and-coming stars dropped some fire tracks, so get your weekends started by checking out our weekly round-up of new music.

1. Paloma Mami, Marcianeke, ITHAN NY - DOSiS

Chilean-American singer-songwriter Paloma Mami drops her sultry new single and visual for “DOSIS” featuring Marcianeke & ITHAN NY. “I am happy to start 2024 by launching this collaboration. We come with all the ‘ki’ for you, my fans. Every day I feel more comfortable and am lucky to have the opportunity to explore new styles. I hope you all like it,” the multi-platinum selling artist said in a press release.

2. Christian Nodal, Peso Pluma - La Intención

Mexican superstars Christian Nodal and Peso Pluma come together for “La Intención.” The track showcases their unique styles and flow and comes with an epic and highly produced music video featuring the stars.

3. Megan Thee Stallion - HISS

The one and only Megan Thee Stallion releases “HISS,” making references people believe are directed to rappers Nicki Minaj and Drake. It’s a good old fashion diss track that has everyone talking. It comes with a strikingly beautiful music video that will definitely have you captivated.

4. Kany García, Carla Morrison - Que Vuelva

Kany García collaborates with Carla Morrison, for “Que Vuelva.” “This collaboration is one of my favorites; I’ve been longing for it for a while because I admire and respect Carla’s talent immensely and everything she has achieved with her art. This song is special because it was created and designed for those who listen to it to feel it in their soul and sing it out loud with us. I am grateful that we were able to come together and create such a beautiful song,” Kany García, said.

5. Chicano Batman - Fly

Chicano Batman announces their anticipated new album, Notebook Fantasy, to be released March 29th via ATO Records. The first single off the project, “Fly” is a glimpse into the forthcoming LP. “‘Fly’ is a song that you hope for as a songwriter. Lighting in a bottle, straight up! It’s the kind that comes organically from the universe, and if you get out of the way, it takes shape effortlessly into the song it needs to be,” the band said in a statement.

6. Bad Gyal - Perdió Este Culo

Bad Gyal releases her highly anticipated debut album, La Joia, taking listeners on an immersive journey. It comes with a new music video for “Perdió Este Culo.” Directed by Felix Bollaín and produced by ROMA, Bad Gyal and Martiño Rivas tell the story about a couple’s reunion that has just broken up.



7. Maluma, J Balvin - Gafas Negras

Powerhouses Maluma, and J Balvin come together again for another epic collaboration. “Gafas Negras” is the next reggaeton track to get the party started.

8. Leon Leiden & @DannyLuxMusic - awitado

Mexican rising stars Leon Leiden and Danny Lux come together for “awitado.” The song delves into the pain and longing experienced after a breakup, reflecting on memories shared with the former partner and is the perfect track to get in your feelings.

9. Ice Spice - Think U The Shit (Fart)

Afro-Latina singer Ice Spice releases “Think U The Shit (Fart).” The track has fans speculating it was a shot at Latto. It comes with a music video showing off her style, dance moves, and love of cash.

10. Meztli Zambrano - Te Lo Chingaste

Meztli Zambrano tells the story of an unappreciated love story, left in the past with “Te Lo Chingaste.” Ispired by artists like Karol G, Tini, and Becky G, it has a smooth rhythm showcases her striking vocals.