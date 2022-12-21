Bella Hadid/Instagram©Bella Hadid/Instagram
CELEBRITY HAIR

Bella Hadid’s new hair transformation: Honey blonde hair and lighter eyebrows

“Blondes are so angelic,” Bella previously said, talking about Gigi’s signature blonde hair. “My sister can get away with anything.”

By Daniel Neira -Miami

Bella Hadid is changing things up for the holidays! The 26-year-old supermodel is taking some time for herself, recently joining her sister Gigi Hadid in Colorado during a weekend getaway.

The star documented her family trip and revealed her new hair transformation, showing her fans and followers her new honey blonde hair color, paired with matching light eyebrows. “Feeling a little better and a little blonder,” she shared.

Bella Hadid/Instagram©Bella Hadid/Instagram

Bella was also joined by her boyfriend Marc Kalman. The couple showed support for Gigi, who opened a new store in Aspen. “She works so hard and the product speaks for itself ! It’s sooo Gigi!!” she wrote on social media.

Fans of the model are loving her new hairstyle, with one person writing, “your eyes stand out with blonde hair,” while someone else commented, “Blonde Bella,” adding heart emojis.

Bella Hadid/Instagram©Bella Hadid/Instagram

Bella has been thinking about going blonde for a while, previously revealing to Allure in 2018 that she wanted to “go blond,” explaining that her natural hair color is actually a lot lighter, but she has “a darker personality” and decided to be a brunette.

