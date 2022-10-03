Bella Hadid ‘speechless’ after iconic fashion moment in spray-painted dress

Bella Hadid is sharing her excitement following the commotion caused by her latest performance during Paris Fashion Week, being part of an iconic moment, after she was spray-painted a white Coperni dress onto her body.

Loading the player...

The supermodel, who recently made her acting debut, praised the Coperni team for including her in the unique fashion moment, using technology created by Dr. Manel Toress, and designed by Coperni co-founders Sébastien Meyes and Arnaud Vaillant.

“There is no singular person more important than the next. Only together can we make magic...Thank you for all of the love...I am still speechless!” she wrote. “I Love You. No rehearsal, no nothing, just passion.”

Friends of the model took to social media to congratulate her for her success, including her sister Gigi Hadid writing, “The mooooment,” and Venus Williams commenting “The perfect muse.”

Yolanda Hadid also praised her daughter for the special moment, writing, “This was an incredible moment my love, so proud of you.” Lizzo commented, “Lemme borrow that when u done,” while Dove Cameron wrote “Truly awe inspiring.”

Coperni shared their appreciation for having Bella Hadid at their show, describing it as a “magical moment that will stay engraved in our minds and hearts forever.”

“Thank you for your trust, love and the most mind-blowing performance. We are so proud of what we created altogether,“ Coperni stated. ”None of this would have been possible without Manel Torres and his talent. When fashion meets technology.“