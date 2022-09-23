Bella Hadid sends love to the family of Mahsa Amini

Bella Hadid shared the news of the death of an Iranian woman with her 55 plus million followers. Hadid reposted a story about Mahsa Amini, a young Iranian woman who was killed over hijab law.

Hadid wrote a brief message of support for Amini’s family and spread awareness through her social media.

“Just wow,” she wrote. “Rest in peace #mahsaamini You did not deserve this. Sending blessings to her family and loved ones.”

The post is made up of several slides that tell Amini’s story. It explains that Amini died this past Friday after she was “beaten in the head by the Iranian regime’s so-called ‘morality police.’” Amini was arrested on Tuesday in order to be “convinced and educated” about the hijab. She was admitted into the hospital with a concussion, with her family claiming that she was brain dead. The Iranian authorities said that Amini had a heart problem, washing their hands of the responsibility.

The Iran regime’s “morality police” are a taskforce responsible for enforcing hijab and dress code mandates, having the power to stop women on the street to verify if they’re dressed appropriately. These officers are often spotted physically assaulting women and abusing their power.

The death of Mahsa Amini sparked a national crisis in Iran, with citizens taking to the streets to protest the government. Videos of marches and of Iranian women burning their hijabs are circulating the internet, resulting in digital blackout in the country. The protests are the tip of the iceberg; over the past year, Iranians have been upset over a variety of issues, including a rising economic crisis.