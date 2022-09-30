Watch Bella Hadid’s acting debut on ‘Ramy’

Bella Hadid is officially an actress. She’s featured on the Hulu series “Ramy,” where she makes her first appearance in season three’s fourth episode.

The series follows Ramy, a 20-something Muslim-American who’s lost and on the look for love, faith, and purpose, with the show crafted in a way that makes his problems universal and comedic. Hadid plays Lena, the girlfriend of Steve, one of Ramy’s best friends.

Lena’s first appearance is at a restaurant, where Ramy is first meeting her. He’s quickly surprised by how weird she is, taking small bites of food and having a bit of an obsession with the TV show “The Office.”

Hadid’s appearance is one that will surprise people. Her and Ramy Youssef, the show’s creator and lead star, talked about their collaboration on GQ magazine, sharing that her appearance was featured on one of the show’s weirdest scripts. “People probably thought that my first acting job would be something super sensual and sexy,” said Hadid.

Hadid shared some behind-the-scenes photos of her role and talked a bit about her experience and how much she’d learned on set. “I am learning more and more everyday , but so bloody grateful for this opportunity… Thank you to the entire Ramy production,” she wrote. “And most of all, my friend, Ramy.”

Hadid and Youssef first met through a Zoom call, when he asked her if she’d like to be a part of the show. The two shared an instant connection and have since become close friends.

Hadid often talks about her heritage, something that isolated her when she was younger and now unites her with all sorts of people, including Youssef. “I would have loved to grow up and be with my dad every day and studying and really being able to practice, just in general being able to live in a Muslim culture,” she said. “But I wasn’t given that.”