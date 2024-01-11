Tom Hanks’ rare red carpet moment with Rita Wilson and sons Chet and Truman

Tom Hanks was feeling the family love at the premiere of Apple TV+‘s ’Masters of the Air‘ on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. The 67-year-old Hollywood star was accompanied by his 67-year-old wife Rita Wilson, and their two sons, 33-year-old Chet, and 28-year-old Truman.

The family showed their support at the Regency Village Theatre, sharing a sweet moment on the red carpet and posing for the cameras, while sharing their excitement. “It’s really fun! It’s great,” Rita said to ET when asked about going to the premiere with her two sons.

The actor revealed to the publication that the premiere made him feel nostalgic. “What I like about it is, we’re back in the movie theater and not only remembering the nights we were here [for premieres] … but we also remember the [other] times, [like when] I dropped off my son Colin to see ‘Batman’ by himself here one Saturday afternoon,” he said, “It’s our hometown, and this is where we saw the movies.”

Fans of the celebrity family were surprised to see Chet with his dad, as he has been open about their relationship and their difficulties. “People assume I lived this super privileged life, richy rich, and that just wasn’t the case. It was actually the opposite,” Chet said in 2021 to Channel 5.

The singer also said he “didn’t have a strong male role model” growing up, during a YouTube video in 2022. “I needed to hear that. I didn’t have anyone to tell me that. This is me now telling the younger version of myself what I needed to hear then.”

Back in 2011, the rapper also shared his thoughts about his music career and his relationship with the actor. “I’m appreciative of the publicity that I get because of it. That being said, sometimes in life, it can cause awkward moments to arise. Like growing up, people would want to become friends with me so they could meet my dad,” he said to Vice.