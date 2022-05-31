Get a first look at Tom Hanks as Geppetto in Disney’s live-action ‘Pinocchio’ teaser

Fans don’t have to wait any longer to see Tom Hanks transform into Geppetto for his latest role in the live-action Pinocchio film.

On Tuesday, May 31, Disney released the official teaser trailer for the film, which is set to release later this year.

In the nearly two-minute long clip, the 65-year-old transforms into the famous woodcarver with gray hair, a mustache, and small-framed glasses. The video sees Geppetto recite his wish upon a star, bringing the optimistic puppet Pinocchio (voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) to life.

“Star light, star bright, first star I see tonight,” Geppetto says in the teaser trailer. “I wish I may, I wish I might, have the wish I wish tonight.”

In addition to Hanks and Ainsworth, the film--which is set for release this September--featured an even more star-studded cast, including Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key, and Lorraine Bracco.

This live-action/computer-generated remake, based on the 1883 Italian children’s book and 1940 Disney animated film, has been in development since 2015, according to IndieWire. Plus, it’s not the only film about the wooden puppet come to life set for this year. Director Guillermo del Toro is also working on his own take, an animated reboot of the classic, which is set to debut at the end of 2022.

Evans, who stars as the villainous Coachman, revealed on the D23 Inside Disney podcast last year that his character “thankfully” looks “nothing like the character from the animation.”

“Things are not going to be the same as they were in the animation. The storyline is very, very similar, but there were some characters that [Zemeckis] was able to dramatically enhance, and the Coachman is one of those,” Evans explained. “I get to use all of my musical theater experience and skills in this character. I can’t tell you too much because I want it to be a surprise, but there are some really wonderful gifts that he gave me as an actor with the character.”

Check out the trailer for yourself up above.