Watch Tom Brady make his own ‘coffee shoes’

Tom Brady is entering his influencer era. In a new Instagram video, Brady was joined by Nick DiGiovanni, a popular chef and social media presence who helped him make some stunning custom-made Nike sneakers.

The video features Brady and DiGiovanni watching an Instagram video of some influencers dying their white Nike sneakers with coffee. “Wow. I’d love a pair of those,” he says. The two then proceed to boil some coffee, pour it in a big plastic container and dip the shoes in. After a couple of minutes, they come out with a coffee-like tint to them, resulting in pair of shoes that have a cream-colored edge to them.

The video concludes with the two of them showing off their sneakers while wearing Brady’s clothing brand, called Brady, which is known for making loungewear and training clothes.

©GettyImages



Tom Brady and his kids

Tom Brady’s Miami vacation

Earlier this month, Brady was spotted enjoying himself in the Miami Bay area. He was photographed aboard a yacht, sunbathing in his swimsuit with some sunglasses on, looking relaxed and like he’s enjoying his well earned time off. He was alone and was photographed wearing some headphones on, as he enjoyed his time by the water.

Brady owns a home near the area, which is reportedly in construction. The place is located in Indian Creek Village and is relatively close to a home owned by his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, with whom he shares two kids, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. He has a son from a previous relationship named Jack, 16. Brady’s new home is rumored to have various luxuries, including a gym, an outdoor kitchen, a pool, and a spa.