Lauren Sánchez praises Jeff Bezos’ tribute to his Cuban dad Miguel Bezos

It is not Father’s Day, but Jeff Bezos makes every day a holiday to thank his dad for his courage and sacrifices. The Amazon founder took the stage during the Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Awards to pay homage to Miguel Bezos, a Cuban immigrant who, without knowing the language, dared to navigate a new country in search of a better future.

“My dad is an intense, hard worker, and he’s also warm and teaches an easy smile and self-deprecating humor,” Jeff wrote on Instagram. “My brother, sister, and I could not have a better role model. We love him and are so proud of him for this well-deserved recognition.”

©Jeff Bezos



Jeff Bezos’ tribute to his Cuban dad Miguel Bezos

The awards also shared a video of the moment on social media, highlighting Miguel Bezos’s resilience, compassion, and dedication. Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend, Lauren Sánchez, praised him for his sweet words. “🤍 This tribute is everything🤍,” Lauren wrote.

“Every immigrant who’s come to this country, they all have their own unique stories, fighting for a better life, hardships, but they also end up having a belief in America,” Jeff said in his speech. “They think this place creates opportunity, and it does.”

©Jeff Bezos





“That’s certainly the story of my dad,” he reveals. “He came from Santiago, Cuba. He was 16 and spoke no English. He had to make his way. He had those tough experiences.”