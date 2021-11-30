Pete Davidson is ringing in the new year with Miley Cyrus at her New Year’s Eve Party on NBC

Believe it or not, 2022 is just around the corner and Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend and Staten Island King Pete Davidson has booked his next big gig. It was announced Monday that the comedian and actor will join Miley Cyrus on December 31 for NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. The live event will take place in Miami from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET. The special is replacing NBC‘s New Year’s Eve special which has been hosted and produced by Carson Daly from 2004 until last year.

Cyrus and Davidson have worked together over the years during her appearences on Saturday Night Live and will have the pressure of making the show’s debut a strong one. As noted by DailyMail, they are competing against programs like Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest, which has incredible ratings every year.

The new program will air on NBC and its streaming platform Peacock. Jen Neal, the executive vice president, live events, specials, and E! News, NBC Universal shared her excitement and said, “In what is sure to be an exciting and fun evening, we are looking forward to partnering with Lorne Michaels and ringing in 2022 with a night of incredible entertainment, led by Miley and Pete.“ SNL creator Lorne Michaels is serving as executive producer of the event.

The Saturday Night Live star has been making headlines weekly as he struts around with his new Kardashian girlfriend. Davidson has even been photographed with what looks like a giant hickey. In addition to hosting with Cyrus and locking lips with Kardashian, he has several films in post-production. He starred in Good Mourning with a U which was directed by Machine Gun Kelly. Davidson is also starring in the romantic-comedy Meet Cute alongside Kaley Cuoco, Bodies Bodies Bodies, American Sole, and a Vietnam war movie called The Things They Carried.

As for Cryus, she is set to resume touring in the coming year and is already slated to perform at the 2022 Super Bowl Music Fest. The busy singer is also headling Lollapalooza in Argentina and Brazil alongside Foo Fighters, The Strokes, Doja Cat, A$AP Rocky, and Martin Garrix.