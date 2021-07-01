Miley Cyrus recently sold her Hidden Hills mansion, the same area the Kardashians live in, for $7.2 million. It’s only been a year since she originally purchased the home for $4.95 million, according to Grosby Group.

The home sits on over an acre of land. It was built in 1957 and renovated in 2018. The 6,000 square foot home has six bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, and a movie theatre.

Keep scrolling to see this stunning home previously owned by the singer.