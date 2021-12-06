Pete Davidson gets suited up for red carpet appearance without Kim Kardashian

Though we’re used to seeing him in more casual attire, Pete Davidson still knows how to rock a suit.

The Saturday Night Live cast member proved he cleans up nice as he attended The Kennedy Honors on Sunday, December 5.

For the occassion, Davidson sported a classic black tuxedo with a white shirt and black bow tie. The comedian was at the event to support his boss, SNL creator Lorne Michaels, who was honored at the 44th annual ceremony.

Pete walked the event’s red carpet solo, finishing his classic look with a pair of black patent leather dress shoes, a watch, diamond bracelet, and four rings worn between two hands. To make things a little more out of the box, the star rocked a pair of black sunglasses as he flashed his signature thumbs up gesture while having his photo taken.

Plus, the Staten Island native stayed true to his style by sporting a barely-there brown beard paired with bleach blonde locks, finishing things off with some black nail polish.

While the SNL star showed up to the event alone, he’s currently linked to Kim Kardashian, whom he met when she hosted the show for the first time back in October.

Their most recent public outing was last week in Beverly Hills, though they’ve been spotted together multiple times over the course of the last couple months. Kim even visited Pete’s native Staten Island, plus, she threw him a birthday party at her mom Kris Jenner’s house in Palm Springs.

This fling with Davidson marks the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s first public relationship since filing for divorce from longtime partner Kanye West earlier this year.

Recently, the estranged couple reunited as Ye and the entire fashion community mourned the sudden death of his longtime friend and Louis Vuitton visionary Virgil Abloh during Miami’s Art Basel.

While Kanye has also been spotted with rebounds of his own, including Bradley Cooper’s ex Irina Shayk, he’s been very open recently about his desire to reconcile with Kardashian. Unfortunately for the rapper, it doesn’t seem like she’s on the same page.