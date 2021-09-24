Grimes and Elon Musk break up after three years of dating

Grimes and Elon Musk have separated after three years together. Musk said that they are “semi-separated” and that they remain good friends and co-parents for their son. Grimes hasn’t made a public statement yet.

©GettyImages



Musk and Grimes at the 2018 Space X Hyperloop Pod Competition.

“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” Musk told Page Six. “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

The couple was last seen together at this year’s Met Gala. While Musk was in attendance of the event, Grimes walked the red carpet alone, wearing a striking semi-translucent outfit with metallic finishes. She was also carrying a sword. Musk later threw an after-party, where Grimes was seen.

©GettyImages



Grimes at the 2021 Met Gala.

Last year, on May, the pair welcomed a son. They reportedly named him “X Æ A-Xii,” and call him “X” for short, with the letters representing their favorite aircraft and their shared passion for artificial intelligence. “I mean it‘s just X, the letter X. And then, the Æ is, like, pronounced ’Ash‘... and then, A-12, A-12 is my contribution,” Musk explained in an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

Elon Musk and Grimes started dating in 2018 and were always a couple that drew a good amount of attention. Aside from their success in their respective careers, they were also one of the weirdest couples in Hollywood, with Musk reliably being a polarizing figure and Grimes making art unlike any other musician.