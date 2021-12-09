Alex Rodriguez sells the multimillion-dollar property he bought while engaged to Jennifer Lopez

Ten days after investing in a $5.5 million mansion, Alex Rodriguez put it back on the market. In April 2021, the former baseball player bought the Miami property days before announcing his split with Jennifer Lopez.

Right after the breakup, Rodriguez decided to get rid of the house located in Bay Point. After months of waiting for the right buyer, the retired sports star sold it on December 6 for $6.3 million.

“Inventory in Bay Point is scarce, and my clients were specifically looking for something on the water,” Julianna Castro of Compass told The Post. “Having sold Alex the home earlier this year, I knew immediately that the property would be a perfect match. The views of Sabal Lake and Miami’s skyline sealed the deal. The new owners plan to build the most impeccable waterfront spec home, which will truly be a rare gem in the Bay Point community.”

According to the publications, A-Rod’s sister, who is also a real estate agent, Arlene Susy Dunand, represented him in the sale of the three bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths 3,100 square feet property.

J-Rod, who got engaged in 2019, officially parted ways in mid-April. In a joint statement to Today, the pair said: “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”