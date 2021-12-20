Jennifer Lopez breaks silence after Ben Affleck’s comments about Jennifer Garner: ‘It is not how I feel’

Jennifer Lopez breaks silence, following reports that she was upset after reading about Ben Affleck’s controversial comments on his marriage to Jennifer Garner.

The acclaimed singer has denied that she ever took offense at Affleck’s comments, stating that “this story is simply not true,” and explaining “It is not how I feel.”

Jennifer doesn’t want to be involved in the comments said in the interview, admitting that she “couldn‘t have more respect for Ben as a father, a co-parent, and a person.”

The actor went on to apologize after being criticized for his comments about feeling “trapped” during his previous marriage to Garner, as he wants to avoid causing any harm to his daughters, 16-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina and 9-year-old son.

Ben wanted to clear the air during a second interview, revealing to Jimmy Kimmel that he “would never want my kids to think I would ever say a bad word about their mom.”

He also explained that he didn’t want to be described as “the worst, most insensitive, stupid awful guy,” and he cherish his friendship with Garner, confessing they “respect each other” and care about each other and their kids, highlihting that they always prioritize their family “and put them first.”

About his new romance with Jennifer Lopez, Ben said he hesitated to rekindle his relationship with the singer, as he wasn’t sure if it would affect his children. However the couple seem to be going strong, sharing family time with his children and Lopez’s children, 13-year-old twins Max and Emme, with a close source revealing “they look forward to spending time with their children” during the holidays.