Jennifer Lopez and Jimmy Fallon will publish bilingual children’s book ‘Con Pollo’

Jennifer Lopez and Jimmy Fallon have teamed up to write a bilingual children’s book. The singer and actress and the late-night talk show host announced that on October 11 this year, they would launch Con Pollo: A Bilingual Playtime Adventure.

“I’m so excited to launch my first children’s book, and it’s even more special to collaborate with Jimmy!” Lopez says in a statement to People. According to the publication, Fallon said they “have always wanted to do something together.”

©Jennifer Lopez



“One of the many things I love about her is how great of a mom she is,” Fallon says. “Since we’re both parents, we thought a children’s book would be the perfect fit.”

Fallon, a veteran writing book for kids, says the book will teach kids how to speak Spanish in a fun and didactical way. “It’s fun and educational, and my Spanish teachers from high school would be so impressed to know that I’m teaching kids to speak Spanish with Jennifer Lopez,” the author says.

The book is an entertaining read illustrated by Andrea Campos and published by Feiwel & Friends. “Do you want to publish a book with Jimmy Fallon and Jennifer Lopez? Or publicar un libro con Pollo? All of the above,” says Jean Feiwel, Senior Vice President and Publishing Director at Feiwel and Friends, to People.

Adding, “This book is about friendship and sweetness and all about learning a little Spanish. The combined talents of Jimmy Fallon and Jennifer Lopez’s story as presented by a new artist, Andrea Campos, are just MAGIC!”