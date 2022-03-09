Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck will be spending the summer in the UK

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been booked and busy, not only experiencing a great moment in their careers but also in their relationship. The two, who rekindled their famous romance in 2021, have been happily together, although they’ve kept many aspects of their relationship private. According to the Daily Mail, they might be spending the summer in the UK.

Lopez and Affleck looked happy together in New York.

The rumors kicked off due to Ben Affleck’s supposed involvement in the film “Barbie,” alongside Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera and more. The awaited film, co-written and directed by Greta Gerwig, will shoot in Leavesden Studios, located in Herfordshire. Lopez and Affleck are rumored to be looking for someplace stylish and comfortable in London, which is near the town and set.

“There is a very trusted team looking for the perfect home for Ben and J-Lo for the summer,” said the source. “It will probably be the usual mansion in a leafy area on the outskirts of London. American stars love areas such as Richmond which, as well as being lovely, is close to Heathrow Airport, but also near enough to some of the big studios such as Leavesden and Shepperton.”

Back when they first started dating, the two worked on different films together.

Lopez and Affleck haven’t shied away from the public eye, but they’ve been careful about letting the media into their private lives.

A month ago, Lopez spoke to Rolling Stone and discussed many things, from her music to her acting career. She also talked about her past with Affleck. “It’s funny because Ben and I were together, and we were so in love…. It was one of the happiest times of my life,” she said. “But also there was this other thing happening where we were being criticized, and it really destroyed our relationship from the inside out.” She then explained that, at the time, the two were too young to understand what were the “most important things in life.”