Jennifer Lopez looks out of this world in her new eyewear campaign

Jennifer Lopez is the face of the new Dolce & Gabbana eyewear campaign, but are people really paying attention to the frames? The singer, actress, and businesswoman look so fierce and sexy in the lace lingerie that fans of her and the brand forgot the original purpose of the shoot.

According to the fashion line, Lopez, who appears next to David Gandy, brings a “timeless sensuality” to their ads and “perfectly embody the world of Dolce & Gabbana.”

“The campaign is graced by the extraordinary presence of pop star and actress Jennifer Lopez, with her powerful personality and unique artistic language,” the brand informed in a press release. “Alongside her, David Gandy, the British model recognized worldwide as one of the iconic faces of Dolce & Gabbana, interprets the brand’s elegance and style.”

Dolce & Gabbana said the campaign show “true statements of the wearer’s unique personality.” The new eyewear collection debuted during the Spring-Summer 2022 runway show and is inspired by the early 2000s.

Once you secure a pair of sunnies, you can plan the best vacation ever! The singer and actress have joined forces with Richard Branson’s Adults-Only cruise line Virgin Voyages.

The 52-year-old performer has announced she will be serving as an entertainment and lifestyle officer, becoming an investor to help Virgin Voyages “shape the future of travel on the high seas.” The new partnership was detailed in a recent press release, with Jennifer explaining that her “artistic and social mission is to empower, inspire and entertain,” adding that she is excited to embark on this new opportunity, to “to combine all these attributes into a partnership and collaboration.”