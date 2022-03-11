Jennifer Lopez teams up with Virgin Voyages cruise line and becomes chief entertainment officer

Jennifer Lopez wants to make sure you have the best vacation ever! The singer and actress has joined forces with Richard Branson’s Adults-Only cruise line Virgin Voyages.

The 52-year-old performer has announced she will be serving as entertainment and lifestyle officer, becoming an investor to help Virgin Voyages “shape the future of travel on the high seas.”

©Virgin Voyages





The new partnership was detailed in a new press release, with Jennifer explaining that her “artistic and social mission is to empower, inspire and entertain,” adding that she is excited to embark on this new opportunity, to “to combine all these attributes into a partnership and collaboration.”

Jennifer says she admires “Sir Richard and all he has built,” and she is “inspired by Virgin Voyages’ dedication to creating irresistible experiences and focus on well-being, which all fits perfectly with my own lifestyle and brand ethos.“

Among her responsibilities, Jennifer will be involved in “sailor experience development with an emphasis on well-being and fitness” and “design collaborations and entertainment co-creations.”

©Virgin Voyages





Guests of Virgin Voyages can also expect to see JLo Beauty products on board, as they revealed they are thrilled to bring “Jennifer’s amazing products to the high seas for the first time.“

Branson, who is the founder of Virgin Group, which includes airlines and space travel, said that he immediately knew he “wanted Jennifer to be a partner and to help Virgin Voyages shape the future of travel on the high seas,“ remarking his admiration for her “as an artist, as an entrepreneur and as a person.”