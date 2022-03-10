Jennifer Lopez shares an adorable throwback with her sisters Lynda and Leslie

Yesterday was International Women’s Day, and Jennifer Lopez celebrated by sharing a galleryof photos of “talented, incredible and amazing” women. Included in the post was a rare photowith her two sisters, Lynda and Lesli. “From my inspirations in life to my beautiful family andfriends … today and every day is your day... we celebrate and honor you,” she wrote in thecaption.

Jennifer tagged her sisters in the post, but only her little sister Lynda has her profile public. The Emmy award-winning journalist and author, describes herself as a “news junkie. storyteller. lucky mom to LW,” in her IG bio and has 136k followers. Leslie started her career in broadcasting on FM radio stations, eventually making her way up to Dj-ing, before becoming an entertainment correspondent on screen for WPIX, which earned her an Emmy Award in 2001, per Macmillan.

Over the next few years, Lydia continued her work as an anchor and correspondent, writingcolumns for sites like Glamour and Latina Magazine. Recently, the author published her ownbook documenting the life and career of representing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She publishedThe Fearless Rise and Powerful Resonance of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, in August 2020.

JLo and Lynda have always been close, and you can find photos of them together at red carpetsand events. While the author has not posted on Instagram since the end of 2021, her page hassome adorable photos of her sisters. Most recently, she shared a photo of JLo and their bigsister Leslie on Thanksgiving day, “Grateful for sisters… Hope you got to spend the day arounda table with loved ones. Counting my blessings today,” she wrote.

On JLo’s birthday, she shared a selfie with a heartwarming caption, “Now it’s my turn tocelebrate you!! My original BFF, I love you more than words can say. Not only are you the mostfun, and my ride or die, You light the world and show me what’s possible and are my inspirationalways. Sometimes I can’t believe I was so lucky that God put the beautiful soul that is you intomy life,” she wrote.