Julianne Moore proves she is learning Spanish while working in Spain ahead of Pedro Almodóvar’s new film

Julianne Moore is working on her Spanish. The Hollywood star revealed that she is putting on her best effort to learn a new language, as she is now involved in a new production, directed by Pedro Almodovar, which is set to be the first full-length English-language film from the acclaimed director, titled ‘The Room Next Door.’

The new project is being filmed in Madrid and New York, and it seems Julianne is interested in learning more every day with the help of the popular app Duolingo. During her latest interview with Jimmy Fallon, the actress showed some of her progress and shared her experience with the app.

“I’ve been working in Spain,” she said to the host, who asked her if she spoke Spanish. “I’m trying. I’m learning,” she said, insisting that she is “working really hard” with Duolingo. “I’ve learned how to say ‘yo bebo leche,’” she said, adding, “sí sí sí,” showing her excitement.

“Quiero dos manzanas por favor,” she said to the host, who seemed to be thrilled for her progress. “Two apples, please,” the actress said, explaining the meaning of the phrase. “I’ve been learning all that important stuff,” she laughed.

And while she said she’s taking baby steps when it comes to learning Spanish, the star said that she can now get groceries in Spanish. “I can now go to the supermarket and say ‘leche por favor,’ ‘dos manzanas.’” “I’m pretty set,” she declared.

Described as a “drama between a mother and daughter,” details about the upcoming film are still under wraps, including the storyline. However, it was revealed that Tilda Swinton is set to be working with Julianne on the project.

