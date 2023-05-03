Emilia and Ludmilla’s exclusive premiere of ‘No_Se_Ve.mp3’: First music video released on Instagram

Emilia continues to surprise us with her talent. The successful singer has positioned herself as one of the most popular pop stars in Latin America, showing her song-writing skills and creativity in her music. This time the Argentinian star is releasing a new music video, heavily inspired in Y2K fashion, joining forces with Ludmilla, and becoming the first artists to use a social media platform for their new release. In collaboration with META, No_Se_Ve.mp3 will be released through Instagram Reels.

The two musicians perfectly blend their unique sound to create a fresh new song, that includes urban beats, EDM, and lyrics that promise to make it a total hit on the dance floor. Launched by WK Records, the track mixes the Brazilian flavor and Argentinian style.

Directed by BALLVE and produced by Zeca, who is known for working closely with Bizarrap, the video will be released in two parts, with a full-length production on Youtube being released on Friday, May 5.

No_Se_Ve.mp3 also promises to become a new format for artists, making Emilia and Lumilla the first to have an exclusive release of their new project on social media. This exciting project brings many of the Y2K trends, including neon, lace-up tops, rose-colored sunglasses, and more.

Emilia previously revealed to HOLA! USA that she would be incorporating her favorite styles from the 2000s into her new album, including her music videos, which means this new era will be filled with fun references and fashion moments from the iconic decade. This new project comes after the release of her songs Jagger.mp3, La Chain, and her debut album Tú Crees en Mí.

