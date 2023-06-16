Latin music icon Don Omar releases his long-awaited album ‘Forever King. The artist has been releasing a succession of singles over the past 18 months.

This is Don Omar’s first album since his partnership with Saban Music Latin. After four years without a studio album release, the Puerto Rican superstar brings his music to another level. “This is just the beginning of a new stage in my career with Saban Music Latin. I promised my fans to give them what I do best, which is good music,” said the Latin Grammy Award winner.

Fans have been asking for the release of the album, and by popular demand, it was decided to launch it ahead of time. It is available and officially live!

©Saban Music Latin





FOREVER KING is an album that features the real Don Omar. For me, it is super important to create songs that showcase my true essence. This has allowed me to have a career that expanded more than 20 years and continue to connect with my loyal fans. In this industry you must work hard to maintain your place; to achieve you must take risks and step outside of your comfort zone,” said Don Omar.

The album brings 14 songs, two of which have already reached the #1 position on Billboard’s Latin Airplay Chart: ‘Se Menea’ and ‘Soy Yo’. With ‘Soy Yo’ is﻿ the 39th time that the multi-award-winning Puerto Rican artist has established himself in the number one spot on a list.

Back in September 2022, the Puerto Rican superstar collaborated with the one and only Lil Jon for the single ‘Let’s Get Crazy.’

©Saban Music Latin





Don Omar, who has been captivating fans with his talent, style, and staying power for decades now, continues his musical success.

‘FOREVER KING’ ALBUM TRACK LIST

El Preso #9

Carcelero

Podemos Repetirlo with Chencho Corleone

Te Abandono (Remix) with Nio García

Cariñito Magdalena with Maluma

Cuestión de Tiempo Bandidos with Cosculluela Flow

HP with Residente

Sincero Agradecido Good Girl with Akon

Soy Yo with Wisin y Gente de Zona

Se Menea with Nio García

Let’s Get Crazy with Lil Jon

Te Abandono Sincero (Salsa Version)

Sincero (Trap Version)



©Saban Music Latin



