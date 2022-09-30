Don Omar and Lil Jon’s new song “Let’s Get Crazy” will have you ready to mambo: Watch

There’s a new mambo to take you into 2023. Puerto Rican superstar Don Omar has collaborated with the one and only Lil Jon for the new single “Let’s Get Crazy.”

©Saban Music Group





It’s a new musical collaboration we never knew we needed that will shake up the music industry. “Let’s Get Crazy” fuses the essence of “Mambo Dance” with electro music, with the sound of the trumpet front and center- one of the most popular instruments in Latin music.

Lil Jon, a pioneer of “Crunk” is a fun and irresistible addition to the unconventional mambo with an energizing sound and an instantly recognizable voice. It’s an infectious rhythm that will have you ready to dance.

Plus, the song comes with an epic music video filmed in Miami under the direction of Carlos Perez of Elastic People. It’s an ode to the 70s and the famous TV show “Soul Train” where the best R&B, Soul, and Hip Hop artists showed off their talent with dancers bringing their best moves.