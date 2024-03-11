The soccer fever is set to grip the Dominican Republic as the country gears up to host the FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup from October 16 to November 3, 2024. The announcement was made by The Dominican Football Federation and reported by ESPN Deportes.

This decision comes after a FIFA session held via video conference in 2023, where various vital decisions were made, including scheduling the 2030 and 2034 editions of the FIFA World Cup.

©GettyImages



Spain’s players celebrate after winning the FIFA U-17 womens football World Cup 2022 final match against Colombia at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on October 30, 2022.

Although the Caribbean country isn’t known for soccer, rather than baseball, the selection of the Dominican Republic as the host nation underscores FIFA’s commitment to promoting soccer across diverse regions and providing opportunities for emerging talents to showcase their skills globally.

While the nation has previously hosted significant competitions across various categories in the region, this will be its maiden venture into hosting a World Cup event.

Preliminary arrangements suggest that the Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium in Santo Domingo, the Cibao FC Stadium in Santiago de los Caballeros, and the Pan-American Stadium in San Cristóbal will serve as the primary venues for the competition.

©GettyImages



Goalkeeper Nayluisa Caceres of Venezuela in action during the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Third Place Play Off match between Venezuela and Spain at Amman International Stadium on October 21, 2016 in Amman, Jordan.

Only the Dominican Republic, as the host nation, and New Zealand, winners of the OFC Championship in the category, have been confirmed among the 16 participating teams. The roster will be completed by three teams from Asia, three from Africa, two from Concacaf, three from Conmebol, and three from Europe, per ESPN, promising a diverse and fiercely competitive tournament.

The upcoming event follows the success of the seventh edition of the FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup, held in India in 2022. The Spanish team emerged victorious, clinching their second title by defeating Colombia 1-0 in a thrilling final.

©GettyImages



Olga Carmona of Spain and Real Madrid poses with the trophy after winning the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on August 20, 2023 in Sydney, Australia.

In addition to hosting the Women’s U-17 World Cup, the Dominican Republic is set to become the site for constructing a state-of-the-art sports complex. This complex will serve as a hub for football competitions and initiatives to benefit all member associations of Concacaf. Therefore, the goverment informed they would stop hosting concerts at the stadium, being Karol G the last artist to perfom this year.

As the countdown to the FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup begins, soccer enthusiasts worldwide eagerly await to witness the next generation of talent showcase their skills on the grand stage.