España pasa a la final del Mundial Femenil 2023 tras triunfo contra Suecia©GettyImages
Women in Sports

The Dominican Republic will host the FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup in 2024

While the nation has previously hosted significant competitions, this will be its maiden venture into hosting a World Cup event

By Shirley Gómez -New York

The soccer fever is set to grip the Dominican Republic as the country gears up to host the FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup from October 16 to November 3, 2024. The announcement was made by The Dominican Football Federation and reported by ESPN Deportes.

This decision comes after a FIFA session held via video conference in 2023, where various vital decisions were made, including scheduling the 2030 and 2034 editions of the FIFA World Cup.

FBL-U17-WC-2022-ESP-COL©GettyImages
Spain’s players celebrate after winning the FIFA U-17 womens football World Cup 2022 final match against Colombia at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on October 30, 2022.

Although the Caribbean country isn’t known for soccer, rather than baseball, the selection of the Dominican Republic as the host nation underscores FIFA’s commitment to promoting soccer across diverse regions and providing opportunities for emerging talents to showcase their skills globally.

Related

The FIFA Women’s World Cup will have the largest women’s commentary team roster in history

Venezuelan Deyna Castellanos is the highest-paid foreign player in NWSL with $1.8M contract

The Latina soccer stars taking the field in the Women’s World Cup

While the nation has previously hosted significant competitions across various categories in the region, this will be its maiden venture into hosting a World Cup event.

Preliminary arrangements suggest that the Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium in Santo Domingo, the Cibao FC Stadium in Santiago de los Caballeros, and the Pan-American Stadium in San Cristóbal will serve as the primary venues for the competition.

Venezuela v Spain: Third Place Play Off - FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Jordan 2016©GettyImages
Goalkeeper Nayluisa Caceres of Venezuela in action during the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Third Place Play Off match between Venezuela and Spain at Amman International Stadium on October 21, 2016 in Amman, Jordan.

Only the Dominican Republic, as the host nation, and New Zealand, winners of the OFC Championship in the category, have been confirmed among the 16 participating teams. The roster will be completed by three teams from Asia, three from Africa, two from Concacaf, three from Conmebol, and three from Europe, per ESPN, promising a diverse and fiercely competitive tournament.

The upcoming event follows the success of the seventh edition of the FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup, held in India in 2022. The Spanish team emerged victorious, clinching their second title by defeating Colombia 1-0 in a thrilling final.

Olga Carmona©GettyImages
Olga Carmona of Spain and Real Madrid poses with the trophy after winning the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on August 20, 2023 in Sydney, Australia.

In addition to hosting the Women’s U-17 World Cup, the Dominican Republic is set to become the site for constructing a state-of-the-art sports complex. This complex will serve as a hub for football competitions and initiatives to benefit all member associations of Concacaf. Therefore, the goverment informed they would stop hosting concerts at the stadium, being Karol G the last artist to perfom this year.

As the countdown to the FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup begins, soccer enthusiasts worldwide eagerly await to witness the next generation of talent showcase their skills on the grand stage.

Related Video:

Lindsay Lohan Confirms 'Freaky Friday' Sequel With Jamie Lee Curtis

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more